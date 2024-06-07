Share Discovery Village opens new water park

A BIGGER and better water park has opened in Fermanagh.

Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea has improved its popular inflatable water park by adding new obstacles and challenges.

After a long wet winter, Darragh Collins, Share CEO, is looking forward to welcoming everyone back for a summer of fun.

“We started our public activities on the 4 May and run activities in May and June on the weekends with a vast array of activities,” he explained. “We provide many water activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding and a brand new water park, we also have land activities to enjoy like combat corp, orienteering, archery, climbing wall, and our escape room which we launched last year, and has been really popular.

“A new water park has just landed so it is going to be much much bigger, the capacity for the last few years was 50 and it now is going to be 70 with an array of different pieces, customers like to see new things coming all the time, so we have added different obstacles, challenges and slides,” added Darragh.

The activity centre has been working hard to keep improving the facilities and accommodation ready for their busiest season.

“We have been making improvements throughout the site, we had a huge planting event with Lough Erne Landscape Partnership and the Woodland Trust,” Darragh explained. “Volunteers through Terex Ecotec Omagh via Business in the Community were out and planted 400 trees, we cut a lot of trees down but for every tree we cut down we have planted 2 if not 3, and they will start to take shape in the coming years.

“We have also done some work on a number of our chalets with the help of grants from Fermanagh and Omagh district council and we got a donation from Travel Solutions in Belfast, who donated money and staff time to paint one of our chalets and they are going to fund the upgrades, new flooring, curtains, bedding, beds and kitchen so that’s a big thing.”

As the cost of living crisis continues, the activity centre is always looking for businesses to join them to help the village grow.

“We are doing a lot of work with corporate partners and local companies to support us financially, with people and their expertise,” Darragh said.

“We have done work with Balcas, and Encirc are coming here for their family fun day, so we are trying to expand and reach out to corporate groups. We welcome anybody who is in the corporate industry who wants to get involved, in volunteering, donating, giving us their advice or their time as we are looking at that for another angle to improve and widen the scope.

“We really want the people in the community to know about Share and be involved in Share.”

