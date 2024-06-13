Sadness at death of ‘patriot’ Francie McManus

THE Enniskillen community has been left deeply saddened following the death of ‘proud Fermanagh man’ Francie McManus.

Formerly of Hillview Park in Enniskillen, Mr McManus passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

Mr McManus was born in Abbey Street in Enniskillen on May 16 1938, one day before the start of World War II. Celebrant Fr Joe McVeigh said that the much-loved community man grew up in a ‘troubled time’.

One of six children born to Patrick and Mary McManus, Mr McManus grew up in a deeply spiritual home. He maintained his strong faith throughout his life, becoming a ‘faithful friend’ to the parish of Enniskillen.

He underwent his early education at Abbey Street Primary School in Enniskillen, before going on to study at the Presentation Brothers.

Mr McManus worked for the Northern Ireland Electricity Board. He went to England in search of work, but only stayed there one week. He later took on employment at Fermanagh District Council.

He enjoyed a long marriage with his wife Anne (Nan) Johnston and together they had five children and enjoyed time with their family, until her death in 2006.

At his Requiem Mass, Fr Joe McVeigh recalled Mr McManus as being a ‘patriot who cared for his country’.

“He was a proud Fermanagh man and a proud Irishman. He wanted justice for all who longed to see a free country in which all citizens were treated as equals,” he said.

Renowned for his wit and good sense of humour, Mr McManus enjoyed Irish culture. He had a particular love for Irish music, dancing and the Irish language.

He also took on a lot of voluntary work, collecting money for the local branch of St Vincent de Paul and ‘Mary’s Meals’.

Mr McManus is predeceased by his wife Anne, his brother Patrick and his sisters Mary and Rose.

He is survived by his sons Gabriel, Kevin (Sharon), John, his daughters Anne Curry (Owney) and Teresa (Michael) and his sister Bridget Morgan.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church on Monday, he was interred in Breandrum Cemetery.

