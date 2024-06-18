McKenna’s Ipswich host Liverpool on top flight return

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich will host Liverpool in their first game of the season.

Ipswich Town’s Premier League return will launch with Kieran McKenna’s side hosting Liverpool, after the fixtures for the 2024/25 season were released this morning (Tuesday).

The Tractor Boys become the first opponents for new Liverpool boss Arne Slot with their campaign opener scheduled to be shown live by TNT Sports at 12.30pm on Saturday, 17 August.

“It’s a fantastic start, these are the big challenges that we want,” McKenna told TownTV.

“So, of course, we’re right in at the deep end, but any game would be tough.

“Liverpool at home, at Portman Road, it’s a fantastic game to open with and everyone’s going to be so excited.”

The news has heightened the anticipation for Town fans who can also look forward to champions Manchester City in their first away game on Saturday, 24 August.

For Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton, the fixtures’ release makes their return to the top flight, after a 22-year absence, feel all the more tangible.

“It’s got real very quickly,” Ashton told Town TV. “A big opener, I don’t think they get much bigger than that.

“It gives us a real focus now. There’s a timeline to the first game. Wow – it just got real.”

As usual, the fixgtures either-side of the Christmas season standout. November includes a visit to Tottenham Hotspur and home clash with Manchester United, with the Blues’ festive schedule made up of a visit to Arsenal on Boxing Day and a home game with Chelsea on 29 December.

A trip to Craven Cottage then kicks off 2025, heading a January run including the reverse fixtures with Manchester City and Liverpool, with February highlighted by a home game with Tottenham and a visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday, 26 February.

Asked whether any of the fixtures stand out, McKenna said: “There’s so many, to be honest. You can look at every game and think it’s going to be a challenge, but there’s some great opportunities in there. It’s going to be a wonderful season ahead.”

“I think that you look at them all and it takes the word ‘relentless’ to another level,” added Ashton.

“These are all big Premier League clubs, but we’ve earned our right to compete in this league and I’m looking forward to all of them.”