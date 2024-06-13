‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for St Aidan’s Principal

THE Principal at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin said it was a ‘pleasant surprise’ after he picked up a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his commitment to Fermanagh education.

Pat McTeggart, who recently confirmed that he’s going to retire from his role as principal at the end of this year, was recognised at ‘The Families First Secondary, Grammar Schools and Colleges Awards’.

Held at the Titanic in Belfast, ‘The Families First Secondary, Grammar Schools and Colleges Awards’ recognise schools and individuals who make a difference to the up-and-coming generation in education.

The Kinawley man, who was recently part of the management team that guided St Aidan’s High School to an unprecedented tripe Ulster Schools title success, was honoured in style in Belfast.

“It was certainly a pleasant surprise and I accept it on behalf of the school and the whole school community,” Mr McTeggart told the Herald.

“It’s a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. I had a laugh, it must signal that you’re finishing. There’s no going back now!

“It was a nice way to finish officially my teaching career that spanned over 40 years and 10 as principal. It was nice to be recognised and to be able to share it with my family,” he added.

A former pupil at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin, Mr McTeggart joined the teaching staff at the Fermanagh school in 1983. He’s served as a principal for 10 years at St Aidan’s.

Speaking to the Herald after the historic under-15.5 team’s success, the St Aidan’s High School principal was confident for the future of the Derrylin school, both on and off the pitch.

“Success breeds success. A lot of these boys know nothing but going to finals and semi-finals and winning two finals,” said Mr McTeggart.

“There’s not too many people in Fermanagh can say that they’ve two Ulster medals in their back pocket and they’ll be going again.”

