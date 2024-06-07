Judge brands repeat offender’s behaviour as ‘repulsive’

A JUDGE has described the behaviour of a 36-year-old repeat offender as “repulsive in the extreme”.

Dominic McGoldrick whose address was given as no fixed abode, Enniskillen twice breached a Non-Molestation Order on January 8 and the following day stole a bottle of vodka costing £34.99, twice assaulted a woman, sent her message to needless anxiety and damaged a PSNI cell van.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard McGoldrick contacted his ex-partner by Facebook Messenger while subject to a Non-Molestation Order stating, “You won, I lost. I’m sorry.” He then posted on Facebook, “How many Kilpatricks can you fit in a Mini? Two in front, two in the back and their dad in the ashtray. Up the ‘Ra.”

The ex-partner felt these were attempts to pester and intimidate as her surname was used. Later that day police received a report from McGoldrick’s sister stating he had sent her ex-partner six voicemails threatening him and his family.

Due to the fear caused, both the sister and her ex-partner “felt it necessary to leave their homes” for in case McGoldrick turned up. Shortly after this his ex-partner heard a noise and discovered him outside her Irvinestown home. He assaulted her and her 11-year-old son and made threats before leaving having been told none of his property was in the house. At 10.30pm, police were tasked to reports of a male acting suspiciously in Asda car park in Omagh and on arrival located McGoldrick.

Aware he was being sought for the earlier incidents, officers arrested him and discovered three bottles of vodka in his possession, one of which was stolen. While being taken to custody McGoldrick spat, urinated and defecated in the PSNI cell van. The court heard the offences related to at least six different parties in 24 hours and McGoldrick has a previous record of 106 convictions. He had only recently been released from an eight-month prison sentence when the offending spree occurred. District Judge Alana McSorley said, “This was a repulsive incident with some matter aggravated by domestic violence. There was also poor language used towards a child and police.

“There’s no doubt this passes the custody threshold.” McGoldrick was jailed for a total of 13 months.

