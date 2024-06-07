Fermanagh undertakers carry off NI Awards

TWO Fermanagh men took away top awards at the first-ever Funeral Awards NI.

The event took place on Friday 24 May 2024 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, presented by Adrian Logan.

All entries were nominated and voted for by the public over a 10-day period prior to the event.

Marcus Madill Funeral Director and his dedicated team were nominated for the ‘Best Independent Funeral Director Award NI’ and the ‘Best Undertaker Award NI’, both of which they won and brought home to Fermanagh.

They were also finalists in the ‘Special Recognition Award’ and ‘Memorial Keepsakes NI Award’.

Mr Madill was grateful to all the families for the support, encouragement and kindness shown to them.

“The support shown to us by the public not only over the last number of years in business but over the last few weeks has been amazing. We take great pride in being able to look after families in their time of need,” he said.

“This is a most rewarding role to be able to fulfill for families who put their trust in us.

“We will be forever indebted to the public at large for their support which is much appreciated.”

Ian Fee, pictured left, from Lisnaskea picked up ‘The Celebrant of the Year’ award, something he feels very passionately about.

“It was great that both nominees from Fermanagh, Marcus Madill and myself, came home with awards. It’s a recognition of the work that everyone in the funeral services industry does in our communities,” Mr Fee said.

“The Celebrant of the Year award reflects a relatively new aspect of that work that can often be seen as very traditional. Everyone’s life story is special, so their end-of-life rituals should reflect that.

“As a celebrant, I tailor a service to honour the wonderful diversity and uniqueness of the life we’re remembering. It’s humbling to be entrusted with telling that story and being a celebrant is in large part about being a storyteller.”

