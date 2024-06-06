Fermanagh teenager accused of drink-driving

A TEENAGER has appeared in court on a charge of driving after consuming excess alcohol following a police detection in the Cornagrade Road area of Enniskillen last month.

Oisin Gregg (18) from Rockfield Gardens, Belleek is accused of committing the offence on May 11.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gregg on continuing bail to return to court on June 17.

