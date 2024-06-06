+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh teenager accused of drink-driving
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Fermanagh teenager accused of drink-driving

Posted: 11:43 am June 6, 2024

A TEENAGER has appeared in court on a charge of driving after consuming excess alcohol following a police detection in the Cornagrade Road area of Enniskillen last month.

Oisin Gregg (18) from Rockfield Gardens, Belleek is accused of committing the offence on May 11.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gregg on continuing bail to return to court on June 17.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Man released on bail after alleged rape in Enniskillen Fermanagh man accused of GBH and assault

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:43 am June 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA