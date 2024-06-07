Fermanagh pharmacies are feeling the pinch

CONCERN… Joe McAleer from Erne Pharmacy has spoken out about the pressure that local pharmacies are facing.

A PHARMACIST who owns chemist shops in Fermanagh has said they’re ‘living day-to-day’ as the pressure mounts on community pharmacies throughout the North.

It’s been widely reported that community pharmacies are coming under increasing strain, with almost 12 chemists closing their doors to the public over the past 18 months.

The Department for Health recently revealed its new Community Pharmacy Strategic Plan, but local pharmacists are left fearing that a lack of funding support could lead to further closures.

“We can’t afford to stock the volume of medicines we had before, we haven’t the money to actually invest in the stock,” Dromore pharmacist Joe McAleer, who runs chemist shops in Fermanagh, told BBC News.

“A lot of pharmacies now can only order in as a prescription comes in, we’re just living day-to-day.

“Patients are having to make multiple journeys to come in and collect their medicines because the pharmacy hasn’t got it,” added Mr McAleer.

Siobhan McNulty, who owns the Melvin Pharmacy in Garrison, has also experienced financial pressures, like the majority of community pharmacies across the North.

“I find myself at home at night researching beauty products, making TikToks and Instagram videos, things that a community pharmacist should not have to do,” she also told BBC News.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster Good Morning, the Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI also called on the Department for Health to introduce more financial support for pharmacies.

“Pharmacies are struggling to pay wholesaler bills at the end of the month, and it means there’s a risk that the pharmacies then don’t get the drugs from wholesalers until the bills are paid,” said Gerard Greene.

“We’re the open door of the health service, we’re picking up a lot of changed practice that there is in primary care and that’s putting pressure on community pharmacies.

“The supply of medicines is one of the basic functions of the health service. It was one of the things that during the pandemic that was prioritised.

“There was investment found at that stage and we need to make sure that is kept going,” added the Community Pharmacy NI CEO.

