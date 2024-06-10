Fermanagh group SOAS writes to Health Minister

FERMANAGH-based health campaign group, Save Our Acute Services has written directly to the new Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to highlight concerns over the rollout of a review into the impact arising from the removal of emergency general surgery from South West Acute Hospital in December 2022.

The group last week welcomed the broad terms of reference of the review. SOAS encouraged patients, families and staff to participate in the unprecedented review announced last week by the health services regulator, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and which has been commissioned by the Department of Health.

However, the SOAS campaign is raising concerns that the mechanisms now proposed by the RQIA will not allow for meaningful engagement.

