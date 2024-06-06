Fermanagh couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

SPECIAL OCCASION… Anne and Patrick Tummon, centre left and right, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with family members.

IT was a day to remember at the well-known Tummon household in Enniskillen recently.

Anne and Patrick Tummon celebrated their 70th (platinum) wedding anniversary with their family and friends.

Married on May 22, 1954, 99-year-old Anne and Patrick, aged 92, enjoyed a party at their home in Kilmacormick Road to celebrate the big occasion.

Advertisement

Talk about a numbers game – the happy couple also have 10 children of their own, 39 grandchildren, and 59 great-grandchildren, with five more that’s on the way!

And to top off a great day’s craic there was also a special guest appearance.

“My dad absolutely loves [local Country singer] Joe Moore and the only time he goes out, is to see him playing in Mahon’s Hotel [in Irvinestown],” the couple’s daughter Arlene Tummon explained.

“He has watched him play there for years, so when Joe appeared at the house it was a big surprise for him.

“He didn’t know he was coming at all, so he was very happy to see him.

“We all had a great time. It was a brilliant day and one we’ll all remember.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition