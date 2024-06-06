+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
SPECIAL OCCASION… Anne and Patrick Tummon, centre left and right, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with family members.

Fermanagh couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Posted: 2:02 pm June 6, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

IT was a day to remember at the well-known Tummon household in Enniskillen recently.

Anne and Patrick Tummon celebrated their 70th (platinum) wedding anniversary with their family and friends.

Married on May 22, 1954, 99-year-old Anne and Patrick, aged 92, enjoyed a party at their home in Kilmacormick Road to celebrate the big occasion.

Advertisement

Talk about a numbers game – the happy couple also have 10 children of their own, 39 grandchildren, and 59 great-grandchildren, with five more that’s on the way!

And to top off a great day’s craic there was also a special guest appearance.

“My dad absolutely loves [local Country singer] Joe Moore and the only time he goes out, is to see him playing in Mahon’s Hotel [in Irvinestown],” the couple’s daughter Arlene Tummon explained.

“He has watched him play there for years, so when Joe appeared at the house it was a big surprise for him.

“He didn’t know he was coming at all, so he was very happy to see him.

“We all had a great time. It was a brilliant day and one we’ll all remember.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Bawnacre Centre celebrates 40 years in business FLASHBACK FRIDAY…Party night at the Westville Hotel! Average wait ‘over 40 hours’ for bed at Altnagelvin

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:02 pm June 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA