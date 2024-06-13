+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Erne men ready for crunch quarter-final with Antrim
Ronan McCaffrey sends the ball over for a point before Conor Hand can get a block in

Erne men ready for crunch quarter-final with Antrim

Posted: 1:21 pm June 13, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

It’s familiar territory for Fermanagh and Antrim this Saturday evening (6pm) when they go head-to-head in Brewster Park.

The draw for the last eight was made on Monday morning and with Fermanagh having already played Laois and Wicklow in the group stages, they could only draw either Limerick or Antrim.

“We sort of knew going into it, it was 50/50 between Limerick and Antrim, so you had yourself prepared for it anyway,” said Erne manager, Kieran Donnelly.

“The fact it’s an Ulster team, we know each other well, there’s familiarity with each other – that can be an advantage as well because with a week turn around often, not knowing your opposition you’re having to work very hard to gather information on opposition players.”

A place in the Tailteann Cup semi-final is at stake and Donnelly, pictured below, knows they’ll have to produce a quality performance to keep their journey going;

“There’s no doubt Antrim are a team on the up, as we are as well. We’ll give them the utmost respect coming down to Brewster on Saturday.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

