Enniskillen motorists’ anger at town traffic build-up

TRAFFIC ‘torture’ has gone to a whole new level in Enniskillen as the ongoing development on the Tempo Road has caused major delays for early morning motorists.

Over the next three months, a one-way section of the Tempo Road will be closed as a much-anticipated gas conversion project takes place in that area of the town.

Evolve, one of the North’s leading gas network operators, has begun preparation work and laying mains for the gas conversion. which is expected to enhance heating in properties in the vicinity.

Advertisement

While the major company said it’s going to ‘take every measure to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum’, there’s been a major increase in traffic build-up in Enniskillen, particularly in the morning time.

“[There are] queues of traffic every day into the town. Look at the pollution that’s causing with vehicles sitting for maybe a half-hour and often more,” fumed a frustrated Fermanagh resident.

Another Fermanagh motorist branded the increase in town-based traffic as a ‘torture’.

Enniskillen is certainly no stranger to serious traffic congestion. A frustrated Fermanagh road user has questioned the impact that the increase in traffic could have on the local environment.

“We are told that we need to get electric cars and recycle everything, yet here we are introducing yet another fossil fuel to heat our houses for something that will have run out in the years to come,” they said.

While he acknowledged that the gas conversion work would cause havoc, Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Roy Crawford, recognised that the development would benefit local residents.

“The problem is people are impatient. Infrastructure is coming in and over the next 12 weeks you can apply to avail of gas and then the inconvenience is forgotten about,” Mr Crawford said.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition