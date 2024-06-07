Ducrot set to headline Bundoran Sea Sessions

AWARD-WINNING Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot has been confirmed as the headline act at the much-anticipated Bundoran Sea Sessions.

The 26-year-old from Cork has established himself as one of the leading pop stars of the generation and he has collaborated with well-known English icon Ella Henderson.

A number of other music acts have been confirmed for the Bundoran Sea Sessions, including Manchester’s Johnny Marr, who will wrap up the event on Sunday, June 23.

An organiser for the Bundoran Sea Sessions said they’re looking forward to the returning music extravaganza at Tullan Strand beach.

“Yep, that’s right, we’re back in the centre of town, right beside the beach,” a spokesperson for Bundoran Sea Sessions told Donegal Live.

“Due to phenomenal demand we’re hauling the whole circus down from Tullan Strand and back into town. We can’t wait, it’s getting close.”

Held at the new site on the Tullan Stand Road, the Bundoran Sea Sessions, which have been running since 2008, was sold-out and was a massive success last year.

“We had been in our old site for so long, but we wanted everything to be in the same place,” reported Bundoran Sea Sessions organiser, Ray O’Donoghue.

We wanted the festival site to be beside the campsite for the benefit of our festival goers. Every person I spoke to seemed to love the new site.”

