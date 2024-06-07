Diana Armstrong ‘inspired’ by late father West

THE UUP candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone has appealed to ‘the whole unionist family’ to rally behind her in the General Election as her late father instilled in her all the right qualities for the job.

Diana Armstrong, the daughter of former UUP leader Harry West, is currently the sole unionist runner in the constituency after DUP leader Gavin Robinson confirmed his party would not stand.

Ms Armstrong believes that it was her late father’s ‘willingness to work for ordinary people’, that gives her a unique perspective and makes her the right candidate for unionism in the area.

“I feel it is important that the whole unionist family get behind me. I’m a positive voice. I want to bring change in Fermanagh and South Tyrone,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Over the past 23 years, we have had an Abstentionist MP, so the voice of positive unionism has not been represented at Westminister.”

Ms Armstrong also said that she draws inspiration from the work of her late father, who served as Minister of Agriculture at Stormont and unsuccessfully ran against Bobby Sands in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in a by-election in 1981.

“What I really remember most of his time was the interest he had locally in the agricultural community,” she explained.

“I’ve always been inspired by him, his willingness to work for the ordinary humble people, the humble person on the ground, and that is really what has driven me.”

Fermanagh and South Unionists Association also backed Ms Armstrong, calling her the ‘best prospect of returning representation to Westminster’ and that she can ‘unite’ local unionists.

“Diana Armstrong provides the best prospect of returning representation to Westminster for Fermanagh and South Tyrone,” a Fermanagh and South Unionists Association spokesperson told the Herald.

“It’s important that we don’t undermine the potential of Fermanagh and South Tyrone being gifted to those who don’t provide representation in Westminster, without a prospect of regaining the seat for unionism.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007