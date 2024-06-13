Charlie Lawson faces legal action over £50,000 debts

CHARLIE Lawson is facing legal action over unpaid debts of almost £50,000.

The Enniskillen actor and former Coronation Street star opened Prestbury’s Farm Shop in Cheshire with his wife Debbie Stanley 12 years ago and was often seen behind the counter serving artisan cheese and meat.

The business owed £37,000 when it went bust in 2018 and now owes a further £10,000 to liquidators and solicitors. Cash was owed to a turkey farm, wine suppliers, an energy company, and firms as far afield as France, the Daily Mirror reports.

Most of the debts have not been paid latest documents for the shop show, despite solicitors being appointed to collect the outstanding sums.

Within the documents, HMRC states: “During the period of this report, no further monies have been received in respect of the payment of the costs of the liquidation. To date, the sum of £3,160 has been paid and the balance is being pursued.

“As a response was not received from the guarantor, solicitors have been instructed to collect the amount owed. Based on current information, regrettably, there is little likelihood of any funds being available to pay a distribution to unsecured creditors.”

The firm is in his wife’s name, but Mr Lawson confirmed to the Daily Mirror that he was responsible for the company’s debts. In a statement, he said: “As the Guarantor and not the insolvent, the matter is in hand and ongoing.”

Last month it was confirmed that Mr Lawson and Dame Arlene Foster will once again provide coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July for GB News.

The channel said it will broadcast segments of the big day in the Orange Order’s marching season with the pair featuring in the TV channel’s line-up.

It’ll be the third time that they will be involved in the summer showpiece.

