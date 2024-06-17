Canning parts ways with Ballinamallard Utd

Ballinamallard Utd has this evening confirmed that manager Tommy Canning has resigned.

In a post on Facebook the club said;

“Tommy has informed the Club that due to his work commitments and travel distance it is challenging to fulfil the role.

Advertisement

We thank Tommy for his services to the Club and wish him well for the future.

The Club will immediately initiate a process to recruit a new manager.”

Canning took over from Harry McConkey last October and after almost one full season in charge, the Strabane man has called time on his reign at Ferney Park.