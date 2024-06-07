40-unit development at Sligo Road in Enniskillen

A NEW development on the Sligo Road in Enniskillen will bring 40 new homes to the area.

The build is progressing to the first phase of 20 units, with an estimated handover for the full project aimed to be in early 2026.

This general needs scheme is part of the local housing association Choice Housing’s commitment to delivering quality affordable housing across Northern Ireland.

Incorporating a range of living options – apartments, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom houses, and wheelchair-accessible bungalows, the new development will bring much-needed homes to the Enniskillen area.

“Our Sligo Road scheme is yet another example of the association delivering on its commitment to addressing the growing demand for social housing across the region,” Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said.

Working in partnership with lead contractor and developer – Newpark Homes, the Sligo Road Development represents an investment of over £7 million and brings together the latest in design and technology, making these new homes more energy-efficient for its new tenants.

“We are delighted to see construction work progressing well at our Sligo Road Development. Once completed it will provide much-needed housing in the local Enniskillen area,” Simon Johnston from Newpark Homes said.

The site on the Sligo Road is within walking distance of local retail units at the Sligo/Derrylin Road junction.

As one of the largest housing associations in Northern Ireland, Choice currently provides 12,000 homes to meet the diverse needs of 30,000 tenants and residents with 283 properties in the Fermanagh and Omagh area. Currently, Choice manages 89 Sheltered Living, 113 Family homes, and 81 Supported Living across the local Council area.

Choice also has plans to invest further in new homes including 26 units at Coolnagard Glen, Omagh, 28 units at Mullaghmore Road, Dungannon, and 27 units at Old Eglish Road Dungannon.

