Enniskillen man admits to murdering toddler

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Dungannon toddler, Ali Jayden Doyle, nearly three years ago.

Darryn John Armstrong, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, but is originally from Enniskillen, had initially pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the murder charge at a previous court appearance.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle died from head injuries she sustained at a house in the Park Avenue area in August 2021.

Armstrong initially blamed the toddler’s one-year-old brother for causing the fatal wound by throwing a toy at her.

But, appearing before Laganside Crown Court in Belfast on Tuesday, he was re-arraigned and entered a guilty plea.

Mr Justice O’Hara said, “For murder, the mandatory sentence in this jurisdiction is life imprisonment and I impose a life sentence on you.”

