+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen man admits to murdering toddler

Enniskillen man admits to murdering toddler

Posted: 8:52 am May 22, 2024

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Dungannon toddler, Ali Jayden Doyle, nearly three years ago.

Darryn John Armstrong, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, but is originally from Enniskillen, had initially pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the murder charge at a previous court appearance.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle died from head injuries she sustained at a house in the Park Avenue area in August 2021.

Advertisement

Armstrong initially blamed the toddler’s one-year-old brother for causing the fatal wound by throwing a toy at her.

But, appearing before Laganside Crown Court in Belfast on Tuesday, he was re-arraigned and entered a guilty plea.

Mr Justice O’Hara said, “For murder, the mandatory sentence in this jurisdiction is life imprisonment and I impose a life sentence on you.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Royal visit to Erne Campus in Enniskillen Excitement at plans for new development in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:52 am May 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA