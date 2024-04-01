Fermanagh voted the worst place to live

A NEW survey has declared the county of Fermanagh to be the worst place to live in the UK or Ireland….
Of course it hasn’t – happy April Fools Day!
As we all know well, Fermanagh is, in fact, the most wonderful place to live anywhere on these islands.
Just check out some of these previous stories if you don’t believe us:
Fermanagh is ‘happiest place to live’ in the North
Enniskillen one of the best places to live
Enniskillen is the best kept town in Ireland!
Why Fermanagh’s a great place to live and work
Enniskillen named number one most welcoming town in UK
Fermanagh one of the safest places to live
Enniskillen in running for ‘best town in the country’
Fermanagh best place to survive apocalypse
