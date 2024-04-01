Fermanagh voted the worst place to live

A NEW survey has declared the county of Fermanagh to be the worst place to live in the UK or Ireland….

Of course it hasn’t – happy April Fools Day!

As we all know well, Fermanagh is, in fact, the most wonderful place to live anywhere on these islands.

Just check out some of these previous stories if you don’t believe us:

