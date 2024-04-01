+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh voted the worst place to live

Fermanagh voted the worst place to live

Posted: 9:27 am April 1, 2024

A NEW survey has declared the county of Fermanagh to be the worst place to live in the UK or Ireland….

Of course it hasn’t – happy April Fools Day!

As we all know well, Fermanagh is, in fact, the most wonderful place to live anywhere on these islands.

Just check out some of these previous stories if you don’t believe us: 

Fermanagh is ‘happiest place to live’ in the North

Enniskillen one of the best places to live

Enniskillen is the best kept town in Ireland!

Why Fermanagh’s a great place to live and work

Enniskillen is the best!

Enniskillen named number one most welcoming town in UK 

Fermanagh one of the safest places to live 

Enniskillen in running for ‘best town in the country’

Fermanagh best place to survive apocalypse

 

 

 

