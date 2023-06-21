Enniskillen won the Best Kept Large Town award in a ceremony in Dublin.

IT’S OFFICAL! Enniskillen is the best kept large town in Ireland.

The town scooped the large town award in Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Dublin this week.

However, Enniskillen was pipped to the post by Carrick-on-Shannon for the overall winner’s prize with the Co. Leitrim town also taking the best kept small town award.

Ireland’s Best Kept Town is an all-island competition in which some of the best towns in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in the North of Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

The Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, congratulated the winners of the 2023 competition adding that the competition “recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, both in Ireland and Northern Ireland”.