+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen is the best!
Enniskillen won the Best Kept Large Town award in a ceremony in Dublin.

Enniskillen is the best!

Posted: 9:34 am June 21, 2023

IT’S OFFICAL! Enniskillen is the best kept large town in Ireland.

The town scooped the large town award in Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Dublin this week.

However, Enniskillen was pipped to the post by Carrick-on-Shannon for the overall winner’s prize with the Co. Leitrim town also taking the best kept small town award.

Advertisement

 Ireland’s Best Kept Town is an all-island competition in which some of the best towns in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in the North of Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

The Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, congratulated the winners of the 2023 competition adding that the competition “recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, both in Ireland and Northern Ireland”.

Related posts:

Enniskillen businesses step in to rescue Halloween Enniskillen’s Kacper thrilled with trip of a lifetime Enniskillen ‘Croissant Run Club’ is a massive success

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:34 am June 21, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA