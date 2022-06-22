Enniskillen is the best kept town in Ireland!

Fermanagh’s county town has been confirmed to be the best kept in the country!

Last night Enniskillen was named as the overall winner in Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition, at a gala ceremony in the Titanic Hotel in Belfast. It was also announced as Ireland’s best kept large town.

The judges’ citation documented the strong presence of civic pride apparent across the town of Enniskillen and specifically mentioned “The ‘Wide Awake Way’ and the area around Racecourse Lough locations, “where much thought and effort has gone into supporting biodiversity with wildflower meadows also helping to promote insect life such as bees, butterflies and others.”

They noted that, “Enniskillen is a most attractive town and has managed to combine its location on the river Erne with an ability to maintain and enhance its many historical features”.

It’s the first time the competition was held since 2019, due to the pandemic, and other winners included Lisburn, which was named as best kept large urban center, Abbeyleix in Co Laois, which was won the small town category, and Inistioge in Killkenny, which was the best kept village.

Congratulating Enniskillen on their awards, Doreen Muskett President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council said, “We are thrilled to see Enniskillen win the prestigious Ireland’s Best Kept Overall award for the second time in the competition’s history, and the Best Kept Town award, both so well deserved.

“Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our, towns, villages and the country looking its best. The awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep Enniskillen beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable.

“We are also delighted to see Lisburn beating off strong competition to take the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category, especially since it is the first time the city has qualified for the competition.

“These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our own parts of the country places we are proud to call home.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys congratulated the Enniskillen and other winners on the recognition.

“I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition,” said the Monaghan woman, who hails from Drum.

“In particular I would like to congratulate Enniskillen, Inistioge, Abbeyleix and Lisburn for winning awards in their respective categories. The All-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities all across the island. Set up in 1995, this year we celebrate its 25th anniversary of cross border collaboration, partnership, and most importantly, friendship.”

The Department of Rural and Community Development and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council initiated Ireland’s Best Kept Towns competition in 1995.

All entrants were marked against strict adjudication criteria that included cleanliness, the outward appearance of buildings, the presentation of roads and public facilities and the natural environment.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007