Enniskillen one of the best places to live

Festival Lough Erne Have A Go - Archery, SUP, Canoe and Kayak at Castle Island, Enniskillen Picture: Andrew Paton

ENNISKILLEN has been named one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland.

In the influential Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023 guide, the county town was one of three places selected in the North out of 72 sites named across the UK.

Donaghadee was the region’s overall winner, with Belfast’s Ormeau Road also featuring on the final list.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0