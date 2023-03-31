+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen one of the best places to live
Festival Lough Erne Have A Go - Archery, SUP, Canoe and Kayak at Castle Island, Enniskillen Picture: Andrew Paton

Enniskillen one of the best places to live

Posted: 4:35 pm March 31, 2023

ENNISKILLEN has been named one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland.

In the influential Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023 guide, the county town was one of three places selected in the North out of 72 sites named across the UK.

Donaghadee was the region’s overall winner, with Belfast’s Ormeau Road also featuring on the final list.

Posted: 4:35 pm March 31, 2023
