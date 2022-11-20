Fermanagh is ‘happiest place to live’ in the North

THERE’S no place like home, and this was confirmed after a new study found Fermanagh to be the ‘happiest place to live’ in the North.

Gold payment platform Glint carried out extensive research on the best and worst places to buy a house in the UK. Data was collected on average salary, average house price, crime rates and life satisfaction scores.

Fermanagh and Omagh were on top spot as the happiest place overall to live in Northern Ireland, according to the research.

The area scored 7.8 out of 10 in ‘Life Satisfaction’ and took the top spot for the overall best place to buy a house in the country – scoring 83 out of 100. It also scored 7.8 out of 10 in ‘Life Satisfaction’, according to Glint.

The results came as no surprise to Enniskillen (BID) Business Improvement Business manager, Noelle McAloon.

“I have to say that our vibrant island town makes Fermanagh popular and a happy place to live,” she said.

“Enniskillen is surrounded by water which allows for a great connection with nature while being close to a busy town centre that has fabulous independent retailers mixed with nationals.

“Our hospitality sector speaks for itself so people feel welcome when they are here. Enniskillen is totally unique in so many ways and its residents are immensely proud.

“Our Enniskillen gift card sales tell you how much everyone loves Enniskillen. We have surpassed £500,000 this year! It’s a very happy place idea.”

The Enniskillen Gift Card launched in 2017 and hit the significant milestone in September 2022 after reaching over £500,000 in sales for its local gift card – designed to lock money in locally and drive footfall.

“In a small community like ours, we rely on our local businesses more than you might in larger places. Our community has seen the gift card as an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the local area,” Ms McAloon said.

“People are proud to live in Enniskillen, and they want to see our businesses thrive. The gift card is a success because it encapsulates all of that, it’s a way of putting a little bit of Enniskillen in someone’s pocket. We really are the small region with the big heart.”

The top 3 happiest places to live in Northern Ireland, according to the study are:

1. Fermanagh and Omagh – Life Satisfaction Score 7.8/10 and Home Buying Score 83/100.

2. Mid Ulster – Life Satisfaction Score 7.8/10 and Home Buying Score 82/100.

3. Newry, Mourne and Down – Life Satisfaction Score 7.7/10 and Home Buying Score 53/100.