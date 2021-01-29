Enniskillen named number one most welcoming town in UK

FERMANAGH has long been famous for its friendliness, and now the county town has been officially named the most welcoming place in the UK.

A major survey by online travel giants Booking.com has revealed not only is the UK one of the best countries in the world for customer service, but also that Enniskillen is the number one most welcoming town in the UK.

Beating off tough competition from famous tourist areas such as in Lough Ness in Scotland and Glastonbury in Somerset, the distinction was awarded to the town after tens of thousands of traveller reviews from around the world were analysed by the global booking company.

A spokesman for Booking.com explained why Enniskillen coming out top was such an achievement: “The Most Welcoming Places in the UK, according to customer reviews, touch every corner of the nation, including beach escapes and nature reprieves as well as towns and cities offering big time culture.”

Arjan Dijk, chief marketing officer for Booking.com, said the awards were more important than ever given the great difficulties the travel industry has faced over the past months of the pandemic.

“As trips became fewer and further between, each and every trip meant more to travellers than ever before, and it has become even more important to celebrate the outstanding service that the Traveller Review Award winners displayed during a year like no other,” he said.

A quick glance at the reviews for Enniskillen accommodation providers on Booking.com shows exactly why the town came out on top across the UK. The majority of local providers, whether hotel or self-catering or B&B, have received reviews of more than nine out of ten, with visitors almost universally raving at the friendliness and helpfulness of staff. Some even have an elusive ten-out-of-ten rating.

