Fermanagh best place to survive apocalypse

The Fermanagh and Omagh area has been assessed as the best area of the North - and one of the best in the UK - to survive an apocalypse.

Whether its from an alien invasion or a zombie outbreak, the study has singled out the Fermanagh and Omagh area and its abundant natural resources as the spot to be during the collapse of civilisation.

The study by JeffBet, which measured data along 13 different metrics, showed the area would be the safest, most survivable in the North in the event of an apocalypse, and the fourth best in the whole of the UK.

With natural resources, such as foraging potential and access to fresh water, a major factor in surviving the end times, the only places in the study to come out higher than the local area were the Scottish Highlands, the Scottish west-coast area of Argylly and Bute, and the Orkney Islands.

The Fermanagh and Omagh area was the only part of the North to make the UK top ten.

Unsurprisingly, the places deemed to be the hardest to survive in an apocalypse were urban, with many in the London area.

A spokesman for JeffBet explained it wasn’t just about access to food and water, with the study compiling a number of different factors, including population density and the availability of useful survival resources.

Among the factors evaluated were access to freshwater lakes, supermarkets and grocery shops, and the amount of hunting, fishing and outdoor supply stores – presumably for survivors to loot.

The study also compared the availability of hardware shops, garages, medical centres, and other supplies sources.

With regard the Fermanagh and Omagh area, a spokesman for JeffBet said, “Encompassing much of the South-West of Northern Ireland, this region contains plenty of farmland, perfect for rebuilding society.”

Coming in just behind Fermanagh and Omagh was the English Lake District.

“It’s fascinating to discover which parts of the UK offer the best shot at survival during an apocalypse, with less populated areas and abundant natural resources coming out on top,” said the spokesman.