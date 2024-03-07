Fermanagh man accused of stealing boat

A CHARGE of stealing a boat worth £4500 during an alleged incident last summer is to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has beard.

Brian Wylie (63) from Tempo Road, Tempo is accused of committing the offence on June 8 2023.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged theft were disclosed during the short hearing, a defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on March 25.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition