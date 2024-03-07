+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man accused of stealing boat

Fermanagh man accused of stealing boat

Posted: 2:22 pm March 7, 2024

A CHARGE of stealing a boat worth £4500 during an alleged incident last summer is to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has beard.

Brian Wylie (63) from Tempo Road, Tempo is accused of committing the offence on June 8 2023.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged theft were disclosed during the short hearing, a defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on March 25.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Enniskillen man ‘sank teeth’ into officer’s thigh Roslea farmer is president of Ulster Grassland society BBC’s Repair Shop show is coming to Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:22 pm March 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA