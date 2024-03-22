+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen man facing ammunition charges

Posted: 12:46 pm March 22, 2024

A CASE including the alleged possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances has been returned for trial.
Appearing for a committal hearing was Patrick Joseph McDonnell (41) from Beech Hill, Enniskillen who is charged with dangerous driving, obstructing police and having 9mm cartridges without a Firearm Certificate,
Offending is alleged to have occurred on September 27 2021 at Coleshill Park, Enniskillen.
A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.
McDonnell spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.
He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.
Judge McSorley remanded him on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 24.

