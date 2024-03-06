Domestic abuse charges withdrawn

A NUMBER of charges allegedly related to a domestic abuse incident have been withdrawn.

Thomas Sherdan (43) from Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen was accused of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of a female as well as engaging in abusive behaviour likely to cause her to suffer physical or psychological harm.

Offending was allegedly to have occurred on December 14 last year.

However at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is no longer proceeding.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charges to be withdrawn and bail conditions removed. No reason was provided for the withdrawal.

