+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDomestic abuse charges withdrawn

Domestic abuse charges withdrawn

Posted: 3:00 pm March 6, 2024

A NUMBER of charges allegedly related to a domestic abuse incident have been withdrawn.

Thomas Sherdan (43) from Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen was accused of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of a female as well as engaging in abusive behaviour likely to cause her to suffer physical or psychological harm.

Offending was allegedly to have occurred on December 14 last year.

Advertisement

However at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is no longer proceeding.

District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charges to be withdrawn and bail conditions removed. No reason was provided for the withdrawal.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Shock and sadness at sudden death of Kevin McGovern Quinn’s book sells over 20,000 copies Over 5,000 people call for return of Fermanagh railways

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:00 pm March 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA