Trio charged with shoplifting spree across Enniskillen

Posted: 12:27 pm February 23, 2024

THREE people have appeared in court on charges relating to an alleged shoplifting spree in Enniskillen last month.

Mary Bridget Stokes (23) from Hillside View, Manorhamilton, County Leitrim along with Ellen McDonagh (19) and Patrick Maughan (20) both from Camillaunn Park, Galway are jointly charged with stealing groceries totalling £288 from Lidl on January 26 as well clothing and bed linen to an unknown value from Poundstretchers.

On the same date it is alleged they stole a Karaoke machine, a cuddly toy, a duvet, a colouring-in set and two buckets, however it is not known who these were stolen from.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the trio on continuing bail to return to court on March 4.

