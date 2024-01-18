+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen woman accused of assaulting police officer
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Enniskillen woman accused of assaulting police officer

Posted: 12:45 pm January 18, 2024

A WOMAN has been charged with assaulting police during an alleged incident last year.

Zaneta Handore (46) from Sycamore Drive, Enniskillen is accused of committing the offence on October 7 2023.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court a defence solicitor requested an adjournment.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and listed the case for mention again on January 29.



