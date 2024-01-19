Court hears horrific details of alleged abuse campaign

DESPITE strong police objections bail has been granted for a Fermanagh man accused of a horrific campaign of abuse against his ex-partner.

The defendant who is aged in his thirties but cannot be named to protect the complainant’s identity is charged with raping her on 6 September 2023 as well as stalking and harassing her from 31 October 2023 to 8 January this year.

It is further alleged from 24 December 2022 and 8 January this year he pursued a course of abusive behaviour causing physical or psychological harm.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

He explained the complainant attended with police to report extensive domestic violence involving physical and emotional abuse by her ex-partner.

The relationship ended in 2019 when she realised his violence was endangering the lives of their children.

She fled and kept their whereabouts unknown however he allegedly, “manipulated” her into contact with the children.

Visits became more frequent until during one he claimed to be unwell and she allowed him to stay the night but thereafter refused to leave.

Over time he became more argumentative and controlling, threatening to “Report her to Social Services and she would lose the children.”

In one instance, after breaking her front teeth during a beating, he made her smile while he recorded her on his phone, mocking her appearance.

The complainant is heard say he assaulted her to which he replied, “You deserved it.”

In September last year, she alleges he sexually assaulted her as she slept.

He told her she, “Would end up in a mental hospital. He forced her to eat and drink when she didn’t want to. He persistently demanded to know why she wasn’t getting pregnant and told her to see a doctor in front of him to find out what was going on.”

This occurred in November 2023 and became a turning point as the complainant contacted police and Social Services who removed the defendant from the property.

However over the next weeks he constantly contacted her by phone and turned up outside her home around 10pm trying to get in.

He sent texts stating he, “Would hurt her and make her disappear and he will kill.”

She and the children spent some of the Christmas holiday with her sister in Dublin and during this time the defendant turned up, uninvited.

The sister refused to allow him into the house, but he continued to send messages.

On returning home on 7 January, the complainant discovered the heating had been left on continuously and the parental controls on the television were changed.

She believed the defendant gained entry which made her so fearful in case he was hiding, she contacted police by a panic alarm,

Objecting to bail the detective said, “The complainant has eventually found the strength to report the abuse. She has outlined horrific attacks, including being dragged by the hair, her head held underwater and beaten unconscious. She lost an unborn child two days after a significant assault. She knew it was time to leave when he tried to strangle her in front of the children.”

He continued, “The defendant has used coercive control and manipulation. He has threatened, mocked, abused and made her doubt herself. He poses a great risk to her if released.”

A defence barrister said his client, “Denies all allegations and paints a picture of a more harmonious relationship … But he adds she had told him she intended to ‘f*** his life up and make him want to kill himself’. He said that’s why she has made these allegations.”

It was accepted he was previously remanded in custody over allegations made by the complainant which he claims were found to be untruthful.

Police however believe the complainant withdrew her statement.

Despite objections, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “Obviously there are two sides to every story. The defendant denies the allegations and this court is simply tasked with managing whatever risk he poses and keeping these people apart,”

He decided bail could be granted in the sum of £300 with strict conditions including electronic tagging, a ban on contacting the complainant by any means or entering the area of her home and residence must be approved by police.

The case will be mentioned again at Enniskillen Magistrates Court next month.

