BREAKING NEWS: Fermanagh road closed after accident

BREAKING NEWS: Fermanagh road closed after accident

Posted: 2:54 pm January 19, 2024

THE PSNI has confirmed that the Pettigo Road, Kesh, is currently closed after a lorry has overturned.

“Police are currently at the scene of an overturned lorry on the Pettigo Road, Kesh,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

“A diversion is in place at Bannagh Beg Road and road users should be aware of possible delays in the area.” 

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.

