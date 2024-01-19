BREAKING NEWS: Fermanagh road closed after accident

THE PSNI has confirmed that the Pettigo Road, Kesh, is currently closed after a lorry has overturned.

“Police are currently at the scene of an overturned lorry on the Pettigo Road, Kesh,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

“A diversion is in place at Bannagh Beg Road and road users should be aware of possible delays in the area.”

Advertisement

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition