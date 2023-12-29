+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDancing girls in the groove in Donagh
FAB FOUR... Movers n Groovers dancers Aoife McPhillips, Katy Melanophy, Sadie McDonald and Amy McPhillips with an array of their trophies and medals from the recent Celtic, Ulster, All-Ireland and World Masters Dance Championships.

Dancing girls in the groove in Donagh

Posted: 9:50 am December 29, 2023

DANCERS with the Movers and Groovers in Donagh have been raking in the titles this year. Aoife and Amy McPhillips have been dancing since 2017 under the tuition of Julie McDonald.

They train weekly in the Millennium Hall Donagh with the rest of their club and dance Pro am with professional dancer Shane McKeever.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness Bonnie born at SWAH on Boxing Day Lawson fumes at airport staff for ‘touching his genitals’
Posted: 9:50 am December 29, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA