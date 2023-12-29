Dancing girls in the groove in Donagh

FAB FOUR... Movers n Groovers dancers Aoife McPhillips, Katy Melanophy, Sadie McDonald and Amy McPhillips with an array of their trophies and medals from the recent Celtic, Ulster, All-Ireland and World Masters Dance Championships.

DANCERS with the Movers and Groovers in Donagh have been raking in the titles this year. Aoife and Amy McPhillips have been dancing since 2017 under the tuition of Julie McDonald.

They train weekly in the Millennium Hall Donagh with the rest of their club and dance Pro am with professional dancer Shane McKeever.

