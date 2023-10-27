+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man in custody after police seize drugs and fireworks

Man in custody after police seize drugs and fireworks

Posted: 2:35 pm October 27, 2023

POLICE Officers from the District Support Team in Lisnaskea arrested a man and seized a number of items following a search in Ballinamallard yesterday (October 26).

During the search of a premises in the area, officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks without a license. He remains in police custody at this time.

These seizures highlight the work with our partners, such as HMRC, who have been contacted regarding the suspected cigarette seizure. This may disrupt the funding for further criminality and drug supply trade in the Enniskillen and Fermanagh area.

Police would ask if anyone has any information about suspected criminality in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

