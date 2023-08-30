+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police make witness appeal after Lough Shore Road crash

Police make witness appeal after Lough Shore Road crash

Posted: 3:09 pm August 30, 2023

POLICE have made an appeal for witnesses following a crash on Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen.

Officers attended a one-vehicle road traffic collision at the scene shortly after 11.45am this morning, Wednesday, August 30.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended with two emergency crews and a rapid response paramedic. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, a man was taken to the South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic. Enquires remain ongoing and anyone with information or dash-cam footage can call 101, quoting reference number 579 of 30/08/23.

