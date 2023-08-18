Plenty of cheer but no beer at County Show

BLOOMING GREAT... Mandy McBrien proudly shows off her nephew Arthur Kane's winning ‘Rose of The Show’ to Ava Coalter, Ella Armstrong and Jill Forde.

THERE may have been bumper entries at this year’s Fermanagh County Show last weekend, but the many winners of the livestock and home industries sections weren’t raising a beer in celebration.

Organisers hailed the new-look showpiece, which was moved to the Castle Irvine estate in Irvinestown from its former home in Enniskillen Mart, a success despite some gripes from attendees that no alcohol bar was available during the two-day event.

“We’ve never had a bar at a show before and never needed one. What would we want a bar for?” Fermanagh County Show manager, Ann Orr, quipped.

“If someone was going to a bar they’d be going to a pub, not coming out in the rain to see cattle [at the show].”

The ruins of Necarne Castle formed the backdrop for the livestock classes, while the stables and outbuildings housed the home crafts and food marquee sections.

Not even the rain could dampen people’s spirits.

“It’s a new venue that brought lots of opportunities,” Ms Orr said. “We’d a great turnout and a fantastic food hall. The new craft barn meant we could put all the crafts in one place.

“The cattle show was huge – we’d 100 extra cattle this year, which was amazing. We’d a large attendance over the weekend despite the weather.”

Another new addition was the reintroduction of having a ‘Show Queen’ at the event and this year it was Sophie Hamilton, granddaughter of well-known Fermanagh pedigree cattle breeder, Harold Stubbs.

It was a promising start for the event at its new home and the future looks bright.

“We have a lot to learn about the logistics of it all as it’s a huge site of 130 acres,” Ms Orr explained. “It’s a new venue for the show going forward.

“It’s about getting people in at the right time and getting the timetable right for everyone arriving here as it’s on over two days. This means it’s important to use the roads to the best of our ability and get the parking right.

“Because of the rain, the field got a bit soft. We could have parked more on the field if hadn’t rained so much, but we’ll learn from this.

“The big indoor arenas were perfect for the school exhibits and home industries to be displayed in. There’s a lot of covered space, which we’ll use as the show continues to grow.”

Not that Ms Orr and her staff’s work was over for this year just yet.

“We’re clearing up here now and that’s another big job. It’s not so bad setting everything up, but it’s not as enjoyable having to take everything down.” she said.