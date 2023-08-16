+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Judge's deportation warning for Irvinestown defendant

Judge’s deportation warning for Irvinestown defendant

Posted: 11:53 am August 16, 2023

AN Irvinestown man has been warned he risks deportation back to Latvia if he is up before the Court again.
Intars Lapselis, 31, of Necarne Court, Irvinestown, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
He pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a class B drug (cannabis), possession of a class B drug (cannabis and Ketamine) and possession of a class A drug (LSD).
The Court heard that a parcel sent to an address between January 27 and February 1 of this year, in Irvinestown from Great Britain was intercepted by customs. Found inside this parcel was two vaccum-packed packages of a herbal substance.
On May 6, police showed up to the address this parcel was meant for and smelled cannabis upon the front door being opened by Lapselis who immediately admitted to ordering the parcel which contained 130g of cannabis.
Lapselis then made full admissions to other substances being contained within his home with 352g worth of cannabis being shown to officers.
He also directed officers to an amount of Ketamine worth £225 and nine LSD tablets worth £5 each.
Defending barrister, Ciaran Roddy asked the Court to consider that his client had been very co-operative with the police by admitting the offence and showing officers where the other drugs were being kept.
He added that Lapselis is addicted to a number of substances and wishes to seek help to wean himself off them. Mr Roddy continued to say that Lapselis had AHD at a very early age and that the medicine proscribed to him had not left him feeling good.
Lapselis had turned to class B drugs in order to self-medicate. Mr Roddy said that his client accepts this was “misguided” and that this is the “wake-up call” that he needs.
District Deputy Judge John Rea said that while these offences satisfied the custodial threshold, the early pleas of guilty were in Lapselis favour and handed down 40 hours community service and a probation order of 12 months.
However, Judge Rea added: “I must warn you as a Latvian national that if you re-offend, there is the potential of deportation back to Latvia.”
A drugs destruction order was also granted.

