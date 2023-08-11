Heritage pioneer nominated for major award

NOMINEE… Elmarie Swanepoel, from the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, has been shortlisted in the Heritage category for her incredible work in the local community.

A FERMANAGH-BASED heritage pioneer’s work has been recognised after she was nominated in the outstanding individuals’ section of the 2023 National Lottery Awards.

Elmarie Swanepoel, from the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership (LELP), has been shortlisted in the Heritage category for her incredible work in the local community.

As a programme manager at the partnership, Elmarie has been described as a ‘formidable force in the area’, playing a leading role in engaging with communities to generate pride in their local landscapes and unique cultural heritage.

Advertisement

“It is an honour to be nominated for this award and I am humbled by the gesture,” Elmarie said.

“The outcomes achieved by LELP are only possible because of tremendous collaboration, innovation and partnership working by the many programme, project, and community partners and the excellent staff team that I work with.

“I want to use this nomination as an opportunity for everyone engaging with the Partnership to celebrate and share in the recognition.

“We are immensely proud of the positive impacts resulting from the work that we do, and we will continuously aim to inspire a sense of belonging and a deep connection with this beautiful landscape and the heritage of the people of Fermanagh and Lough Erne.”

The National Lottery Awards are the annual celebration of the ordinary individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

This year, 3,780 people and projects were nominated for the work they have carried out with the help of National Lottery funding.

A panel made up of representatives of the National Lottery and partners will decide the winners in each of the individual categories. Winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Advertisement

The Lough Erne Landscape Partnership was set up in 2018.

It works to improve access, protect habitats, engage communities, share stories, and coordinate management of the landscape. The initiative has received more than £2.7 million in National Lottery funding.