Classic red phone boxes go on sale for just £1

Callum rings for a lift at one of the last remaning red phone boxes.

BRITISH Telecoms (BT) are selling up to 45 classic red phone boxes for just £1.

This announcement from BT comes as only 150 of these traditional and cultural boxes remain across Northern Ireland.

Back in the day many phoneboxes became focal points in rural communities, as many residents weren’t connected to landlines and thus unable to use a phone.

So when trying to converse with townies fortunate enough to have phones, long queues piled up of people impatiently waiting to conduct their business or conversations in limited phone boxes.

In later years but still before the days of mobile phones, these boxes became a safe haven for those seeking a way home from a night out in the town.

Could you see yourself inheriting this cultured relic of analogue communication?

