Trial for trio accused of attacking ‘Good Samaritans’

A CASE in which two ‘Good Samaritans’ were attacked when they stopped to assist three men when it appeared their car had broken down on the A4, is to transfer to Crown Court for trial.

Dallon Millar (23) from Mill Green, Derrygonnelly and cousins Christopher Small (23) from Clon Close, and Samuel Small (22) Sean Lee Drive, both in Belturbet, County Cavan are jointly charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a male, attempted robbery and possessing cocaine.

Millar is further charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a second male, possessing a knife, attempting to damage a van, threatening to kill, taking a vehicle without consent as well as driving it while disqualified and without insurance.

Both Smalls are also accused of being passengers in a vehicle knowing it was stolen.

Previously Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the father and son injured parties were travelling through Fivemiletown at 3.30am on 27 December 2022, when they observed a car partially in a ditch with the hazard lights flashing.

They stopped to assist and helped push the vehicle to get it started, during which Millar remained in the driver seat.

Despite efforts, the vehicle wouldn’t start and Millar’s attitude seemed to change and he became aggressive.

He approached the victims shouting, “Give me your keys. I’m taking your van.”

The father refused, adding, “I was trying to do you a good turn by giving you a push.”

Millar responded, “Given me them f***ing keys. I’m going to stab you. I’m going to knife you.”

Fearing for his life and now aware Millar had a knife the father punched him.

The Smalls had set about attacking the younger victim, one of whom kicked him about the head as he lay on the ground.

Millar meanwhile was trying to smash open the victim’s van window, before walking to the broken-down vehicle stating, “I’m going to get a gun and shoot you.”

The younger victim managed to join his father when Millar approached again, slashing both to the face several times with the knife while demanding the van keys.

They got into their van and drove away, both having sustained serious lacerations to the face requiring hospital treatment.

The son also had injuries to his nose and mouth from being kicked and punched while on the ground.

Police located and arrested all three defendants close to the scene.

After appearing in court all three were refused bail with District Judge Michael Ranaghan describing the incident as “a cowardly, disgusting attack.”

At the most recent sitting a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is proceeding on indictment and is being prepared for transfer to Crown Court.

Judge Ranaghan remanded the accused on continuing custody to appear again on 2 August for a committal hearing when it is expected they will be returned for trial.

