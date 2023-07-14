Suspended sentence for drunk Enniskillen man

AN Enniskillen man who crashed his car into a lamp post when drunk and later assaulted a police officer has been given a suspended sentence.

Patrick McCaffrey, 62, of Drumhack Road, Enniskillen, pleaded guilty to failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to remain at a damage-only accident, failure to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary test, assaulting a police officer and driving with excess alcohol on breath.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard that on May 22 last year, a police vehicle was flagged down by a member of the public saying that a car had crashed into a lamp post and had driven away.

Later on, at 4.45am, another police vehicle was again flagged down by a separate member of the public saying that there was a damaged vehicle at Stuart’s Car Park on Sligo Road, Enniskillen.

A check by officers found the vehicle to be owned by the defendant. They went to the address provided by the check where the defendant refused to take a preliminary breath test.

Police found the car keys of the vehicle in the defendant’s house and while McCaffrey was being searched, he struck – with his elbow – the police officer on the back of the head.

He was arrested and a breath test taken at the police station recorded a reading of 85mg.

Defending barrister, Ciaran Roddy, told the Court that it would have been in his client’s interests to co-operate with the police but, in mitigation, he had been startled by officers when they came to his address.

District Judge Alana McSorley said that there were a number of aggravating factors and imposed a sentence of three months in prison to be suspended for one year.

An 18-month disqualification from driving was imposed but permission to drive was given pending appeal.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007