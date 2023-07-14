MANY in Fermanagh were left saddened last week after the death of former Enniskillen teacher Caroline Cooney.

Caroline died peacefully at the Mater Hospital in Dublin surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.

A “caring and dedicated teacher and leader” at St Finian’s Community College in Swords, Caroline was the Deputy Principal at the college and had worked there for the last 21 years.

“Our whole school community is heartbroken. Caroline was a caring and dedicated teacher and leader at St Finian’s Community College,” a statement from the college read.

A book of condolences was opened at the college for Caroline. Staff and pupils were “deeply grateful” for all the messages of love and support from across the Swords community that were written in it about her.

St Finian’s College’s Facebook page was also filled with tributes of respect and admiration for the popular teacher.

Comments ranged from “She was a great teacher. Such a lovely woman” to “She was a great support to my girls throughout their years in Finians” to “A wonderful vice principal and a fantastic PE teacher. Always supportive and kind throughout my time in school”.

“She was a lovely lady, an amazing teacher and vice principal. Always interested in past and present students. A big loss to the school,” another parent wrote.

Enniskillen Gaels were among the local groups who paid tribute to the well-respected teacher.

“The club wish to offer condolences to the Cooney family on the death of Caroline, sister of youth coach Patricia and auntie of youth players Cadhla and Fionn Stroud,” a club statement read.

Beloved wife of Gary (Devitt), Caroline will be sadly missed by her parents Tom and Sheila, her siblings Colin, Patricia, Sean, Deirdre, Kevin, and Denise; father-in-law Liam, adored nieces and nephews, relatives, and many friends, especially all the staff and pupils of St Finian’s Community College Swords. She is predeceased by her mother-in-law Lillian.

Funeral Mass took place on Friday, July 7 in Terenure College Chapel at 11am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery.