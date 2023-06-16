Car sales in the North speed away from other UK regions

NEW CAR sales in the North are motoring along nicely and figures are eclipsing other regions in the UK.

There were 17,600 new cars registered in the province from January to May 2023 (up 17.82 per cent on the year before), a report from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revealed.

The report also showed that the Hyundai Tucson is the most popular car in Northern Ireland.

There were 604 Hyundai Tucsons sold here between January and May, while the sale of 501 Ford Pumas makes it the second-most popular new car in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland sped ahead of England, Scotland and Wales’ year-on-year growth, which stood at 17.62 per cent, 11.25 per cent and 12.49 per cent.

In May itself there were 3,987 new cars registered here, up 19.87 per cent on May 2022. That rate of growth was outpaced only by Wales, which had 20.2 per cent. The Vauxhall Mokka was the month’s most popular car.

Electric new cars consolidated their position as the UK’s second-most popular behind petrol, with 24,513 hitting the roads in May.

April’s most popular new car in the North was the Volkswagen T-Roc, selling 148, followed by the Ford Puma, of which 135 were sold. The Kia Sportage was the third-most popular car in April, selling 118.

The T-Roc and Puma also occupied the top two positions for the year so far, selling 496 and 404 respectively.