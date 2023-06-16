+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCar sales in the North speed away from other UK regions
TOP MOTOR... The Vauxhall Mokka was May’s most popular car.

Car sales in the North speed away from other UK regions

Posted: 12:18 pm June 16, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

NEW CAR sales in the North are motoring along nicely and figures are eclipsing other regions in the UK.

There were 17,600 new cars registered in the province from January to May 2023 (up 17.82 per cent on the year before), a report from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revealed.

The report also showed that the Hyundai Tucson is the most popular car in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

There were 604 Hyundai Tucsons sold here between January and May, while the sale of 501 Ford Pumas makes it the second-most popular new car in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland sped ahead of England, Scotland and Wales’ year-on-year growth, which stood at 17.62 per cent, 11.25 per cent and 12.49 per cent.

In May itself there were 3,987 new cars registered here, up 19.87 per cent on May 2022. That rate of growth was outpaced only by Wales, which had 20.2 per cent. The Vauxhall Mokka was the month’s most popular car.

Electric new cars consolidated their position as the UK’s second-most popular behind petrol, with 24,513 hitting the roads in May.

April’s most popular new car in the North was the Volkswagen T-Roc, selling 148, followed by the Ford Puma, of which 135 were sold. The Kia Sportage was the third-most popular car in April, selling 118.

The T-Roc and Puma also occupied the top two positions for the year so far, selling 496 and 404 respectively.

Related posts:

GAA underage game abandoned to avoid a ‘full-scale brawl’ Health group requests meeting with new Maple managers Transformers ready to land at Lady of the Lake Festival

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:18 pm June 16, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA