Big turnout at Bundoran Sea Sessions festival

ENJOYING THE TUNES… A large crowd of Fermanagh music fans travelled down to Bundoran for the Sea Sessions. Pictured back row (left to right) Darragh McGurn, Garrett Cavanagh, Dan Muldoon, Nathan McAdam, Garvan Quigley, Conor McAloon. Front row (left to right) Darragh McBrien, Glenn Treacy, Oran McCarney.

A large crowd of Fermanagh music enthusiasts and fans turned out for the annual Bundoran Sea Sessions which took place over the weekend in the border town.

Held at the new site on the Tullan Stand Road, the Bundoran Sea Sessions, which have been running since 2008, were one again sold out and were a massive success.

Festival director, Ray O’Donoghue, was full of praise for the success of the music extravaganza at their newly formed venue.

“We had been in our old site for so long, but we wanted everything to be in the same place,” said the organiser of the Bundoran event.

