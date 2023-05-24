Gildernew: Voters are fed up with cost of living crisis

Michelle Gildernew MP said the voters had sent a clear message in last week's local elections

VOTERS in Fermanagh last week sent out a clear message to Westminster that they are fed-up with the cost of living crisis.

The MP for the county, Michelle Gildernew, stated that the electorate has reached the end of its tether with below-inflation wages and increased cuts to services.

Sinn Fein topped the polls, not just in Fermanagh but across the North as well, and Gildernew has urged the British Government to take notice and hear the demands issued by the voters last weekend.

She said: “There’s lots of things that have spurred people on (to vote for us). Brexit has been a disaster for every person on the island of Ireland – people are conscious of that.

“Also look at what’s happening in Britain where they’ve spent billions on both a (Royal) funeral and a coronation while there’s not enough money to even run foodbanks.

“Wages a terrible, a lot of our workers are working under terrible terms and conditions, they’re cutting the numbers of nurses… this place is turning into a mess.

“The longer the Tories are in Government, the more it’s bad for all of us. Not only in terms of people’s wealth but for their health as well.

“I think people are genuinely fed up with the trajectory that the current British Government is on. With the cuts that have been brought is, we’re facing a few terrible years.”

Gildernew added that a message was also sent by voters to those obstructing the formation of an Executive in Stormont.

She continued: “We’ve had good results across the board – especially the Fermanagh side of the constituency as well.

“It is down to a lot of hard work, a lot of grafting, we’ve had great candidates and people want to see the Assembly back up and running.

“They want to see the political institutions working and I think that’s the message that the voters have sent with the resounding vote that Sinn Fein got.”