Fermanagh man at helm of Lifford Greyhound Stadium
PUNTERS’ CLUB… Mark Maguire from Enniskillen enjoys Lifford Greyhound Stadium’s official opening night with famous gambler Harry ‘The Dog’ Findlay.

Fermanagh man at helm of Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Posted: 9:00 am April 14, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

LIFFORD Greyhound Stadium reopened earlier this month and a Fermanagh man has been tasked with the job of keeping it running smoothly.

Originally from Newtownbutler but now living in Kinawley, Paul Murphy is the track’s Racing and Operations Manager.

Mr Murphy, 37, is steeped in the sport as his father Ray was a well-known greyhound trainer from Newtownbutler.

“From I was a child we always had dogs about the house and we were always heading to Lifford to race them,” Paul explained.

“I oversee all aspects of the racing operation at Lifford now. You’re kept busy, but it’s a dream job to get paid to watch dogs racing all day! It’s like coming home.”

And if the the official opening race meeting on April 2 is anything to go by, it’s here to stay.

“The atmosphere and positivity that was at the official opening races were phenomenal and beyond any of our expectations. There’s still a big love for the sport in the north-west and across Ireland,” said Paul.

Another local greyhound racing lover, Mark Maguire from Enniskillen, also enjoyed the official opening night along with famous gambler Harry ‘The Dog’ Findlay.

Findlay along with successful British horse racing trainer, Mark Johnston, is one of the 25 investors involved in getting the popular greyhound track back up and running.

Mark hoped that the venue would be able to recapture its former glory days.

“It’s always been a very popular track over the years and there’s no reason why it can’t be as good again,” he said.

“The facilities are great and so is the racing – a track record was even broken on the opening night. Going to ‘the dogs’ has always been a great night out.”

Race meetings will take place twice a week on Friday and Sunday evenings. General admission is €10.00.

For full details visit: https://liffordstadium.com/

