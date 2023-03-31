Statement issued regarding councillor’s arrest

SOLICITORS acting on behalf of Cllr Sheamus Greene have issued a statement on his behalf, after it emerged the Sinn Fein representative had been arrested on St Patrick’s Day.

The arrest came following an alleged incident on the night of Sunday, March 12, when Cllr Greene reported to police he and his family had been assaulted in their own home by a man who had come to their house. That man was arrested following the incident and denied assault and being at the house.

Solicitor Conor Salley has stated police have been provided with CCTV footage of this alleged incident.

Mr Salley said that man then made “outrageous allegations” against Cllr Greene, who was subsequently arrested along with his son early on the morning of March 17th, after “three vehicles of heavily armoured police” arrived at his home.

The solicitor said Cllr Greene, “denied the allegations made against him in the strongest possible terms and I made representations about the failure of the PSNI to make relevant enquiries and the failings within the investigative process that were obvious to any reasonable investigator.”

“Representations were also made about the arrest being politically motivated and also made weeks prior to an election wherein my client’s Council phone was seized, preventing constituents contacting him and further more impacting on his election campaign,” he said.

Police have said their investigation into the incident, and the subsequent allegations, is continuing.

A spokesman for the PSNI said officers had responded to a report of an assault in the Brookeborough area on March 12th, adding, “Subsequently, three men have been arrested in relation to the incident and released on police bail. Enquiries are continuing.”