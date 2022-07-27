New UK/Irish border rules will damage tourism in county

By Matthew Leslie

NEW regulations regarding the crossing of the Irish border could potentially bring “serious problems” for tourism in Fermanagh.

The British government’s Home Office published new plans on migration and border control which are set to be enforced next year.

Both Irish and British citizens can freely cross over the border from the Republic of Ireland into the North.

However, the new proposals mean non-Irish and British citizens will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) visa to ‘gain permission’ to enter the North from the Republic. The change will hit people without a British or Irish passport, including EU citizens settled in the Republic.

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Jemma Dolan, blasted the proposed legislation warning that the added layer of bureaucracy could deter tourists from overseas from visiting Fermanagh and the rest of the North.

She said: “Sinn Féin have always been clear that Brexit is deeply damaging for the people of Ireland.

“Westminster’s ‘Nationality and Borders Act’ demonstrated these negative consequences by introducing the unacceptable prospect of visa requirements for certain people travelling across this island.

“The regulations pose serious implications for the free movement of non-Irish and non-British citizens throughout Ireland.

“They have the potential to disrupt trade, tourism, education, healthcare and the day-to-day life for many people.”

She said the change is bound to create more red tape and have an impact on cross-border tourism.

“It will affect tourists and other visitors, non-Irish and non-British, who wish to travel from the south to the north and will also affect student and workers’ movement,” she said.

“Here in Fermanagh, it has the potential to cause serious problems to our tourist industry. With the added burden of bureaucracy, some overseas tourists will not bother visiting the north.

“I’ve met many tourists in my home town of Belleek who, whilst touring the Wild Atlantic Way, have come to town to visit the Pottery.

“The Bill, if implemented, will mean for many people a ‘hard border’ in Ireland. Something we were told would not happen.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the government in Dublin, the other parties here in the north and all level-headed people in London to stop these regulations coming into force.”

Meanwhile, the UUP MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott, stated that while the new rules could bring added disruption for overseas tourists, he insisted that with “a practical solution of cooperation” both the British and Irish governments could overcome this.

He said: “Although I recognise the potential for added pressure and disruption this may cause to travellers, specifically about the introduction of [the] ‘Permission to Travel Scheme’ with [the] Electronic Travel Authorisation needed beforehand, it’s an area that the UK and Ireland could resolve easily with a practical solution of cooperation.

“The Republic of Ireland is not a member of the Schengen Travel Area of the European Union, but is part of the Common Travel Area (CTA) with the UK, meaning cooperation in this area would be straightforward and beneficial for both jurisdictions.

“Ironically, the EU wishes to introduce a similar scheme on the continent, which I’m sure will cause substantial disruption to millions of UK travellers.

“At this early stage it is unclear how much of a hindrance this scheme will be as it rolls out its BETA in 2023 but the Home Office has stated that no such checks will be carried out on the frontier of the border.

“Instead, through technology and intelligence gathering, it will be facilitated away from the border in advance of travel.

“Still, it is unlikely it will affect British and Irish citizens crossing the border with no such checks in place.

“The UK government is committed to securing the UK borders and citizens.”

The UK Home Office has been approached for comment.

