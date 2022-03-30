Enniskillen sex-offender finally identified

AN Enniskillen man convicted of repeatedly exposing himself and masturbating while delivery drivers brought Dominoes Pizzas to his home, can now be identified after a ban on Press naming him lapsed.

Pearse Crudden (38) of Drumbawn Close, Drumclay previously claimed he would self-harm if named in connection with the offences, which occurred in 2018.

He appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court in February 2019 where he was formally charged with three counts of exposure.

This involved him intentionally exposing his genitals intending someone would see and be caused alarm or distress, on various dates in June and July 2018.

He denied all charges from the outset and protracted proceedings followed, including a contested hearing having to be rescheduled on the day it was due to take place in July 2019.

It would ultimately be heard the following October during which a defence barrister informed the court he would not be calling witnesses to give evidence, having agreed the matter could be decided on the case papers.

This was of considerable relief to the victims who had attended court but were permitted to leave. Crudden declined to give evidence.

Having considered the papers the judge ordered convictions on all counts remarking, “The evidence is strikingly against the defendant.”

Deeming the offences extremely serious, the judge adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

On return, the court heard the defendant was a regular customer of Dominos Pizzas, frequently having these delivered to his home.

He placed an order on July 1 2018 and when the delivery driver duly attended he was met at the door by Crudden, “naked from the waist down and in an aroused state.”

The driver reported the matter adding a similar situation occurred the previous week, also in the course of delivering a pizza.

On that occasion, the door to Crudden’s home was ajar and he was observed wearing only a tee-shirt and masturbating.

Shocked, the driver left the scene. He composed himself and returned with the pizza which Crudden then claimed he didn’t order.

Having discussed what occurred with colleagues, another driver described a similar experience. On delivering a pre-ordered pizza the second driver observed Crudden masturbating while seated on the stairs completely naked and making no effort to cover himself.

He was arrested and ultimately picked out in an identity procedure by both victims.

While defence counsel accepted this was a deeply distressing encounter for the delivery drivers, it was emphasised no women or children were involved and victims were instead, “Robust adult men.”

A nine month probation order was imposed, but no Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) was sought, nor was Crudden required to sign the sex offender register.

