Man accused of attempted murder ‘made no response’ during interviews

THE TRIAL of a Fermanagh man alleged to have planted under a policeman’s vehicle resumed last week.

The non-jury hearing was adjourned earlier this month to accommodate legal arguments, but began again when a series of police officers were called to give evidence.

The improvised explosive device was discovered by an off-duty police officer who had just played a round of golf when he noticed the object on the underside of his Cherokee Jeep.

Following the discovery in the car park of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday, June 1, 2019, both the Army and PSNI were called, and a controlled explosion was carried out.

In the aftermath of the discovery, the Belleek home of Peter Thomas Granaghan was searched and he was arrested.

He was subsequently charged with attempting to murder a serving member of the PSNI, and both making and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

It is the Crown’s case that as Granaghan’s DNA was located on a piece of wire and a battery connector of the bomb, he was “in possession of and involved with the device when it was being made”.

Officers arrived at Granaghan’s three-bedroomed home at Blackrock Park in Belleek at 6.35am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and arrested the 41-year old.

A detective constable who attended the search and arrest operation said that when they arrived at the property, Granaghan was dressed casually.

Granaghan was arrested, cautioned and made no reply. When asked what happened next, the constable said Granaghan was allowed to put shoes and underwear on, go to the toilet, and say goodbye to his wife and children.

The policeman said he left the premises in Belleek at around 6.45am and arrived at Musgrave Street Police Station in Belfast with Granaghan at around 8.25am.

Another police officer called to give evidence was asked about items removed from the premises.

These included a soldering iron, a magnifying glass, a voltage tester, Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) paraphernalia, and tools from Granaghan’s shed.